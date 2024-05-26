My brilliant career: Not in the air, but on the air — therapist wears two hats
Bradley Knight is a clinical psychologist and Good Hope FM radio jock
26 May 2024 - 05:49
What does your work as a clinical psychologist involve?
As a clinical psychologist now in private practice, I get the incredible privilege of doing individual psychotherapy with people from all walks of life who are often privately battling serious mental health challenges while putting up a brave face for those around them. On any given day, I get to join someone on their journey through depression, anxiety, trauma and bereavement, and at times work closely with a psychiatrist if medication is required as part of the treatment plan...
