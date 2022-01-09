Careers How to... take a proper break while working from home Many workers have forgotten the importance of time off as the pandemic has further blurred line between work and home B L Premium

You may have just got back from leave, but the line between work and home has become increasingly blurred as a result of the pandemic and many workers need to learn how to take a proper break.

“Most of us will take a few days to really relax and, ironically, this is generally the time most will go back to work,” says executive coach Anja van Beek...