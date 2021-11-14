How to... avoid getting on your colleagues’ nerves
The most annoying work, and endearing, work from home behaviours
14 November 2021 - 07:47
A recent survey by Premier Inn found that more than half (53%) of office workers find their colleagues less annoying when working remotely, while 38% found their colleagues to be just as annoying whether in the office or remote.
“Though a large number of organisations have returned to working in an office environment, many of us are now adopting a hybrid approach, which includes spending time working remotely, meaning work and communication with our colleagues is still happening virtually for a lot of people, said a Premier Inn spokesperson. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now