How to... Handle the move back to the office

Handle the move back to the office Getting back to the office will not be a seamless process

After almost 18 months of remote working, getting back to the office will not be a seamless process.

“There are no precedents to follow in the aftermath of a global pandemic. [But there are some] ‘must do’ actions that corporations, large and small, should consider when attracting new employees and welcoming back old staff,” says Linda Trim, director at workplace design company Giant Leap. She advises:..