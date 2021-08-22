Careers How to... Cope with dishonest staff BL PREMIUM

None of us is completely honest, though mostly it’s white lies such as saying we don’t mind helping a colleague with a task when we really do — but some people's lies are more destructive.

“It is something different when we are blatantly lied to, to benefit the liar. You have the controls in your hand. Choose not to tolerate the liar, and stand up against the liars at work. You and your career deserve it,” says life coach Lizette Volkwyn. She advises:..