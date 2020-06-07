Careers My Brilliant Career: Leaning in to stress and learning gratitude Dorianne Weil, also known as Dr D, is a clinical psychologist BL PREMIUM

What do you do?

As a psychologist, what I hope to do — whether it’s a therapeutic intervention, facilitation, mentoring relationship, coaching session, mediation, conflict resolution, presentation, corporate training, podcast, radio, press or print media feature — is make a difference.