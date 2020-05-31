My Brilliant Career: Do what you love and the rest will follow

Tell me about Basalt Technologies.

Basalt is a fintech innovator that works with banks and financial service providers to create new solutions that solve complex business problems. We build digital businesses that transform the financial services industry.

An example is a recent mobile application we helped to build for a bank that allows informal traders to move to cashless transactions, making it less of a security risk for traders as well as helping suppliers to monitor stock. Plus, through data the bank can extend credit offers to this previously unbanked market.

This is all because of technology systems that automate and digitise the system. Basalt maps out the process, designs it and builds the solution.

What do you love most about your work?

Working with people. My team is the heart of the business, and we also have some stellar clients who enable us to create amazing solutions. I am a right-brained, creative person so coming up with solutions and thinking along innovative lines really appeals to my artistic nature. It means that I find my work great fun and very satisfying at the same time.

What makes your job meaningful?

We have a fully scalable remote working model that gives Basalt the ability to be flexible and allows us to work with global teams. I love that our business enables us to find ways for technology to improve the world.

Ultimately, I consider myself a social entrepreneur as my long-term vision is to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots through technology, solving challenges within housing, water, sanitation and education. I am actively involved with several pioneering fintech projects and start-ups to structure their investments and help them to turn innovative ideas into successful, socially effective ventures.

What part of your job would you rather not do?

Admin — I really dislike it.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be a firefighter. I even went to work at the local fire station in the school holidays as a small child. I thought it was the noblest job to selflessly save people and rescue their homes.

What is the best career advice you have ever received, and who gave it to you?

“Do what you love and the rest will follow.” This advice was shared with me in 2001 by an SA visionary, the late Dr Alan Tomlinson, the founder and chair of Sportron International and the Health Products Association.

This phrase has since been my guiding mantra. I find it takes me back to my values and the intuitive need to express myself. I’m really lucky I get to live this reality every day.