How to ... Make work more people-friendly

Make work more people-friendly Seven out of 10 employees are likely to stay at a job that enhances wellness

Noise and bad lighting are just two of the issues that can affect productivity at work, but Linda Trim, director at workplace design company Giant Leap, says there are easy ways to address them.

"Other priorities include personal control of the workspace and more privacy from noise and people distractions. Given the importance of a healthy work environment to productivity and retention - seven out of 10 employees are likely to stay at a job that enhances wellness - all businesses should invest some time in making the most of their space."