Careers My Brilliant Career: Working in the aviation world keeps me flying high

Tell me about your job and your four most important tasks.

As general manager in the region, the most important task in all countries is looking after our reputation, relations with customers and the travel trade, revenue generation and operational excellence. I am also involved in operational needs and discussions with government, civil aviation and airports companies, as well as sales and commercial activities. I put the dots on the horizon and work with my management team to reach those goals by executing our strategy.