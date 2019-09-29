How to ... Make sure you have a killer CV
29 September 2019 - 05:00
A good, honest CV can set you on the right path to getting the job of your dreams, so it is worth taking the time to create a killer one.
ManpowerGroup SA MD Lyndy van den Barselaar says: "It is imperative to have a comprehensive, up-to-date and truthful list of your qualifications, experience and skills; however, in today's environment, it's important for your CV to stand out."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.