Squeezed MultiChoice to grow new products
17 June 2024 - 06:36
MultiChoice will ramp up its insurance, internet, sports betting and streaming businesses to grow its top-line as its traditional business is under pressure, with more than a million subscribers dumping the pay-TV provider.
The group lost 9% of its base in the year to March 2023, down to 15.7-million subscribers. In South Africa, 400,000 stopped paying for the service mainly due to intense load-shedding and high subscription prices, while in the rest of the continent it had 13% fewer customers, ending the year at 8.1-million...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.