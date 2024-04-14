Business WENDY KNOWLER: Tears of joy for disability cover claimant as insurer pays out Sometimes the corporate decision turns out to be unjustified... B L Premium

I get a huge number of harrowing emails from people who’ve ended up in financial and emotional hell thanks to a corporate decision.

Many of those determinations are sound, it has to be said, albeit very sad — such as when a car that someone has desperately tried to hang on to, despite their changed financial circumstances, is repossessed...