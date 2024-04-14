More doubts over Canal+ takeover
MultiChoice chair Imtiaz Patel's decision to hold off retirement divides board
14 April 2024 - 06:06
As French broadcaster Canal+ intensifies its plans to take over MultiChoice, board ructions have emerged at Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator over a last-minute U-turn by chair Imtiaz Patel, who has put his retirement on hold to oversee the multibillion-rand transaction.
Business Times understands from several highly placed insiders that the matter was debated extensively at an explosive board meeting on March 28, with some board members initially doubting the correctness of the decision...
