Kganyago hits back at MPC critics
Reserve Bank chief says committee that sets interest rates represents a broad range of views and comprises some of the best economic minds in SA
14 April 2024 - 06:04
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has rejected accusations that the central bank is too hawkish, saying its monetary policy committee (MPC) includes some of the most progressive economists in the country and debates interest rate matters thoroughly, freely and rigorously.
In an exclusive interview with Business Times this week, almost a month after his term was extended for another five years, Kganyago insisted that the MPC’s inflation-targeting approach was a sound means to keep inflation low and steady as well as preserve the value of the rand...
