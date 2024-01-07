ADB shot in the arm for just energy transition
Regional development bank approves $1bn loan guarantee facility for South Africa
07 January 2024 - 05:40
South Africa’s just energy transition (JET) programme has received a major boost following the approval of a $1bn (about R18.69bn) loan guarantee facility by the African Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the UK’s foreign, commonwealth & development office.
The National Treasury told Business Times the approval was signed on December 9. “This will allow us to borrow more from the ADB than we otherwise could if there was no such a guarantee in place.”..
