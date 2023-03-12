Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
South African Tourism is embarking on an aggressive marketing campaign that will include partnering locals living in other parts of the world to help attract international tourists — but worries about safety continue to hamper their efforts.
In an interview with Business Times at the international tourism trade fair in Berlin, Germany, Nomasonto Ndlovu, COO of South African Tourism, said South Africa is competing with many other countries for tourists and investors. ..
Crime makes SA a harder sell
Country offers lots for tourists, and cheaply, but there is an ugly flip side
