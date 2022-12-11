Business

RBM accused of ‘bullying’ as it seeks to reform trusts

Mining company says it wants to see benefits go to communities

11 December 2022 - 08:55

Martin Mbuyazi, administrator of one of the four community development trusts in a joint venture with mineral sands producer Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), has accused the company of  bully tactics after it  approached the high court last month to seek reform of the  trusts.

RBM wants the court to change the trust deeds of Mbuyazi's Mbonambi trust and the three others, Sokhulu, Dube and Mkhwanazi,  amid corporate governance concerns that include the mismanagement of funds. ..

