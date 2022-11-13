Developing countries win fight to discuss climate change support at COP27
South Africa is pushing for rich nations to bear financial responsibility for environmental damage caused by climate change in poorer and developing nations.
The country, along with other African nations, has forced onto the COP27 agenda discussions on the issue of loss and damage (L&D) and liability for climate change. One estimate is that rich nations might need to pay up to $1.8-trillion (about R30-trillion) to developing nations suffering the adverse effects of climate change by 2050. ..
South vs north over climate cash
