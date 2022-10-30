×

Public sector unions fume over pay hike

Workers set to protest as PSA slams decision to impose wage deal

30 October 2022 - 07:07

Public sector unions are fuming at the government's decision to unilaterally impose a wage deal without agreement with organised labour.

Acting minister of public service and administration Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday invoked section 5 of the Public Service Act to ram through a 3% wage deal which includes a R1,000 monthly gratuity until the end of March next year...

