Business

FNB shake-up part of strategy to retain top talent

Bank builds pool of leadership for the future

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 07:09 Liesl Venter

FNB’s decision to shake up the management of its retail banking sector by promoting  two executives is part of its strategy to develop internal talent, a move that analysts say will provide the bank with a pool of leadership for the future. 

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, said “we strive to ‘grow our own timber’ for talent succession, as this enables continuity in our business momentum and strategies”...

