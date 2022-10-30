Analysts and cane growers warn of renewed unrest if sugar giant folds, jeopardising the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people
I can imagine newly minted Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi excitedly running around when it was announced that e-tolls would effectively be scrapped.
Ethel Ramos is the MD of Avatar PR.
FNB’s decision to shake up the management of its retail banking sector by promoting two executives is part of its strategy to develop internal talent, a move that analysts say will provide the bank with a pool of leadership for the future.
Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, said “we strive to ‘grow our own timber’ for talent succession, as this enables continuity in our business momentum and strategies”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FNB shake-up part of strategy to retain top talent
Bank builds pool of leadership for the future
FNB’s decision to shake up the management of its retail banking sector by promoting two executives is part of its strategy to develop internal talent, a move that analysts say will provide the bank with a pool of leadership for the future.
Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, said “we strive to ‘grow our own timber’ for talent succession, as this enables continuity in our business momentum and strategies”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.