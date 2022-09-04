×

Business

Pets, wellness and wine on Woolies' shopping list

04 September 2022 - 07:36

Woolworths is planning to invest R8bn in the next three years, some of which will be used to expand its food business to tap further into the lucrative pet, wellness and liquor markets. 

Investments will also be made to enhance data technology and analytics and online capabilities. ..

