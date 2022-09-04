SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
Woolworths is planning to invest R8bn in the next three years, some of which will be used to expand its food business to tap further into the lucrative pet, wellness and liquor markets.
Investments will also be made to enhance data technology and analytics and online capabilities. ..
Pets, wellness and wine on Woolies' shopping list
