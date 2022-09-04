SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company, is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine, as it looks for assets in SA and abroad to bolster its portfolio.
CEO Peter Steenkamp said “grade is king” and Mponeng has high-quality grades of gold. ..
Harmony eyes digging deeper at Mponeng to bolster bottom line
