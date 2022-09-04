SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
With braai day just around the corner, the government has issued updated regulations on the ingredients for genuine boerewors.
But a butchery owner has warned that the laws may result in an increase in prices of certain products, and the SA Meat Producers Association (Sampa) said tighter enforcement is needed to ensure compliance with the new raw-meat regulations. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
But is it real boerewors?
The department of agriculture’s updated regulations contain strict stipulations for the genuine version of one of SA’s most popular meat products, but the industry says some prices may rise and enforcement is needed
With braai day just around the corner, the government has issued updated regulations on the ingredients for genuine boerewors.
But a butchery owner has warned that the laws may result in an increase in prices of certain products, and the SA Meat Producers Association (Sampa) said tighter enforcement is needed to ensure compliance with the new raw-meat regulations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.