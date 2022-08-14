Rain is hoping to entice competition authorities with its proposition that a third, strong mobile network operator is a better proposition than a duopoly
GBV’s soaring social, cash costs
Researchers estimate that in 2019 GBV cost SA R26bn in human capital, R10bn in out-of-pocket medical costs and R104m in legal costs
More than 2,000 office workers, including 77 CEOs and executive directors, believe greater efforts are needed to change the culture of toxic masculinity, patriarchy and male supremacy in the private sector, according to a report released this week.
“The Costly Impact of Gender-Based Violence” report — compiled by the University of Johannesburg and Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI) in partnership with Mid Sweden University and with the support of KPMG — estimates SA lost R36bn as a result of GBV in 2019 alone. The researchers estimate R26bn was lost in human capital, R10bn as a result of out-of-pocket medical costs for victims and R104m in judicial costs...
