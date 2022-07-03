Business Murders won’t stop us recruiting in mining sector, says Numsa The union, which has historically recruited in the manufacturing and steel sectors, has branched out into other parts of the economy B L Premium

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says it will not stop recruiting members in the mining sector despite the murders of a union shop steward and a volunteer recruiter on the platinum belt in North West.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said Numsa was concerned about the killings in the Rustenburg area as workers had the right to join the union of their choice...