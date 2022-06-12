Business Everyone wants to work for big, boring companies again Tech start-ups have drawn all the young, hot talent for more than a decade. Now the pendulum is swinging in the other direction B L Premium

After the 2008 recession, large, established corporate employers fell out of fashion. Their fusty cultures were behind the times, seemingly stuck in a cycle of perpetual layoffs and restructurings.

Tech start-ups were the place to be for a new generation of workers. Their foosball tables, beanbag chairs and modern values catered to youthful sensibilities. ..