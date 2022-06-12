Everyone wants to work for big, boring companies again
Tech start-ups have drawn all the young, hot talent for more than a decade. Now the pendulum is swinging in the other direction
12 June 2022 - 09:16
After the 2008 recession, large, established corporate employers fell out of fashion. Their fusty cultures were behind the times, seemingly stuck in a cycle of perpetual layoffs and restructurings.
Tech start-ups were the place to be for a new generation of workers. Their foosball tables, beanbag chairs and modern values catered to youthful sensibilities. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now