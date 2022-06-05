Business Mantashe says new power plan will look beyond 2030 Minister says Integrated Resource Plan 2019 has been largely implemented B L Premium

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 (IRP 2019), SA’s energy mix blueprint, had been largely implemented and would be revised to take into account the future beyond 2030.

The IRP 2019 focuses on electricity infrastructure build towards 2030 and targets reducing reliance on coal to below 60% by that year...