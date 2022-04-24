Business Big companies manage to pass on soaring costs to cash-strapped consumers First-quarter earnings allay fears higher prices could dent demand B L Premium

Makers of goods from chocolate bars and coffee to lawnmowers and industrial robots succeeded in passing on soaring costs to consumers, first-quarter earnings showed this week, allaying fears higher prices could dent demand for their products.

Some of Europe's biggest companies reported first-quarter sales increases, with KitKat maker Nestlé, Evian water owner Danone and Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel saying they made the gains while raising their prices...