Fed ramps up inflation fight, saying economy is tough enough to cope
Central bank moves aggressively as it tackles hottest price pressures in 40 years
20 March 2022 - 10:11
The US Federal Reserve has kicked off a series of interest rate hikes that's set to be the most aggressive since the mid-2000s, as chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that the economy won’t tip into recession.
After raising rates by a quarter point for the first time since 2018 and signalling six more increases this year, Powell said inflation is too high, the labour market is overheated and price stability is a “precondition” for the central bank as it tackles the hottest price pressures in 40 years...
