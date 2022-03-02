Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN shares break above R200 for the first time since 2015 B L Premium

MTN shares surged on Wednesday, breaching R200 for the first time since mid-2015, driven by oil prices that have shot up due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By close of trade, the share was 5.26% firmer at R208.08. The stock has rallied by a massive 173.79% over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of about R375bn. ..