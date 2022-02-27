KZN investor confidence picks up as developments crank back to life
July unrest didn't result in feared exodus of business, say developers, and standstill in interest is showing signs of easing
27 February 2022 - 07:20
Investor confidence in KwaZulu-Natal is returning after being battered in the wake of the July violence, with activity in the port city’s logistics and industrial property market gaining momentum.
But, as SA’s retailers and property owners continue to count the cost of the riots, which caused billions of rands in damage to property and business, fears of a large-scale exodus of residents, businesses and retailers from the province have not been realised...
