They want your money — SA retailers latch onto 'Tinder Swindler' hype
Checkers and Clicks are riding the Simon Leviev moment with marketing campaigns tied to the popular Netflix documentary
20 February 2022 - 08:00
Emulating the opportunism shown by Simon Leviev of The Tinder Swindler fame, South African retailers have latched onto the popularity of the Netflix documentary to bolster their brand exposure, earning them praise from advertising gurus.
The documentary investigates the experiences of women who lost everything after they were conned by Leviev, who they met on the dating app Tinder...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now