ROBERT LEWENSON: Money talks, and we should let it speak on behalf of saving the planet There is growing evidence that sustainable investing enhances, rather than impedes, investment returns

The furore surrounding Shell’s seismic survey plans for the Wild Coast has highlighted the powerful role that civil resistance can play in the decarbonisation drive.

But there are other weighty tools that can influence the direction of the world’s climate change response, foremost being long-term capital allocation. ..