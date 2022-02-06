Coffee drinkers get less buzz for their buck as chains up prices
The soaring cost of beans, higher wages and other costs are fuelling the rising charge for a daily cup
06 February 2022 - 06:20
From Seoul to Seattle, the soaring cost of coffee beans is trickling into the cups of consumers.
Some of the world’s biggest roasters and sellers of coffee are upping menu prices, having flagged that customers would be paying more as beans began to surge last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now