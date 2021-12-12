Young adults’ thirst for canned energy drinks boosts Nampak
Value for money prompts shift from soft drinks
12 December 2021 - 08:40
A thirst for energy drinks is boosting Nampak's beverage can operations as consumers seem to be shunning less-sugary soft drinks in favour of cheaper energy drinks.
Speaking after the release of results for the year ended September 30, Nampak CEO Erik Smuts says its Bevcan operation in SA has noted a “significant increase in demand for energy drinks”, with virtually all of them in cans...
