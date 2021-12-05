Busa, B4SA push for tougher measures to boost Covid vaccination rate, but others disagree
But other business groups oppose a government vaccine mandate
05 December 2021 - 08:08
As Covid infection rates rise sharply, Business for SA (B4SA) and Business Unity SA (Busa) are pushing for companies to institute mandatory vaccine policies and prevent the unvaccinated from entering their premises.
The business groups believe mass vaccination underpinned by company mandates is the best option the country has to fight the pandemic and prevent devastating lockdowns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now