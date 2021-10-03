Eskom green lifeline debated
SA, which is the world's 12th-worst emitter of greenhouse gases, recently announced ambitious new targets to reduce its carbon footprint
03 October 2021 - 00:10
As SA works with world leaders to try to hammer out a green finance deal ahead of next month's landmark COP26 Glasgow climate change conference, a debate is under way on whether it is possible to solve Eskom's huge debt problem at the same time as delivering on SA's commitment to decarbonise the national power grid.
Leading consultancy Meridian Economics this week outlined a detailed proposal that would see billions of dollars of cheap international loans made available to the government to cut Eskom's debt burden and fund some of the social and economic costs of a rapid transition to cleaner energy, on condition SA speeds up the closure of its coal-fired power stations...
