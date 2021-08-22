Business SA’s online retail race heats up Massmart aims to deploy US strategy against competitors BL PREMIUM

The top executive brought in this year from the US to spearhead Walmart-owned Massmart’s online growth strategy in SA believes competition for market share will get more intense over the next three years as the country’s retailers expand their digital footprints off low bases.

Sylvester John, vice-president of e-commerce at Massmart, is confident the JSE-listed retailer will hold its own against competitors, saying that because online retail is in its infancy here it doesn’t matter who is leading the race now because the biggest changes in this sector are still to come...