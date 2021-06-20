Fury over Bell’s takeover deal
Investors say minority shareholders are being treated unfairly
20 June 2021 - 00:13
Investors on Friday slammed the independent board appointed by Bell Equipment to oversee a takeover offer from the family trust controlling the company, saying it had done nothing to protect minority shareholders from a predatory bid.
Speaking at a heated meeting on Friday, they said that if the non-binding offer from IA Bell, which owns 38.7% of Bell Equipment, was allowed to go through, the sale of the company at R10 per share would be tantamount to the Bell family asset-stripping the company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now