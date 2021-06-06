Steinhoff blamed for charges delay
Blocked forensic report held up Jooste case, says Saica CEO
06 June 2021 - 00:04
Freeman Nomvalo, CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), blames their delay in charging Markus Jooste with misconduct relating to the collapse of Steinhoff in 2017 on Steinhoff, which has refused them access to a comprehensive forensic report on the scandal.
Saica recently announced that it had charged the former Steinhoff CEO with “discreditable, dishonourable, dishonest, irregular or unworthy” conduct...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now