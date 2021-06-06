Business Steinhoff blamed for charges delay Blocked forensic report held up Jooste case, says Saica CEO BL PREMIUM

Freeman Nomvalo, CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), blames their delay in charging Markus Jooste with misconduct relating to the collapse of Steinhoff in 2017 on Steinhoff, which has refused them access to a comprehensive forensic report on the scandal.

Saica recently announced that it had charged the former Steinhoff CEO with “discreditable, dishonourable, dishonest, irregular or unworthy” conduct...