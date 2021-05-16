Firms step up as Covid ravages India
16 May 2021 - 00:04
Some companies in India are temporarily halting business or offering unusual assistance to staff as a devastating wave of the coronavirus sickens and kills hundreds of thousands of people.
Feng Tay will suspend its Indian factories for 10 working days to keep its employees safe, the Nike supplier told the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Firms including Honda and Suzuki have announced similar decisions...
