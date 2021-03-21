Business Shoppers raring to take ‘revenge’ on pandemic by spending savings US retail sales are near record highs and employment and vaccinations are on the rise BL PREMIUM

Shoppers are out for vengeance.

A year into a pandemic that has devastated lives, jobs and the economy, those who are lucky enough to have disposable income are ready to go out and splurge — even if they still have nowhere to go in that stunning dress or those brand-new sneakers. Some are calling this “revenge spending”...