Zim border boost 'a game-changer'
Harith's Makhubela says upgrade will benefit whole region
13 December 2020 - 00:05
Sipho Makhubela, CEO of pan-African infrastructure-focused private equity fund manager Harith, says he believes the R4.5bn project his company has taken a stake in to modernise the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe will have a "huge game-changing effect" on social and economic development in the region.
"It's not just a Zim play. The benefits for the whole region are huge, there's no doubt about it," he says. The most immediate benefit for SA is that it will curtail the multibillion-rand trade in illicit cigarettes "which is a big issue at that border"...
