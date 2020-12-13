Business Zim border boost 'a game-changer' Harith's Makhubela says upgrade will benefit whole region BL PREMIUM

Sipho Makhubela, CEO of pan-African infrastructure-focused private equity fund manager Harith, says he believes the R4.5bn project his company has taken a stake in to modernise the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe will have a "huge game-changing effect" on social and economic development in the region.

"It's not just a Zim play. The benefits for the whole region are huge, there's no doubt about it," he says. The most immediate benefit for SA is that it will curtail the multibillion-rand trade in illicit cigarettes "which is a big issue at that border"...