THE BIG READ
Will staff ever return to their offices?
Property owners feel the pinch as firms work from home
22 November 2020 - 00:08
With office vacancies expected to continue increasing as the economic effect of the pandemic and lockdown becomes more pronounced, property owners are preparing themselves for some difficult months ahead.
While the sector can weather a six- to 12-month period of people working from home, over the longer term property owners want workers to return to offices...
