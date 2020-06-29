Rebosis to sell assets to reduce debt
Property fund is saddled with liabilities of R10bn
29 June 2020 - 20:08
Sisa Ngebulana, founder and CEO of Rebosis Property Fund, says his company plans to sell assets to help trim its almost R10bn debt load.
Rebosis’s loan-to-value (LTV), which measures the ratio of loans to the value of assets, has rocketed to more than 71%, from 49.4% at the end of November 2018. Fund managers tend to regard an LTV of less than 40% as acceptable.
