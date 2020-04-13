‘Preparedness gear’ could well be the next big thing in fashion

New York — Last Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

These aren’t the medical-grade N95 facial respirator masks — which continue to be in short supply and should be reserved solely for healthcare professionals on the front-lines of the pandemic battle — or the allergen-, pollutant-, and germ-filtering masks from Airnium ($69 to $99) that Gwyneth Paltrow wore on Instagram.

The CDC is urging the general population to wear masks made of layers or breathable fabric (such as cotton) close to the face whenever in public and in other situations in which it may be difficult to practice social distancing.

The face mask has gone from curiosity to commonplace, virtually overnight. Still, the question remains: where do you get one?

As the pandemic has grown, hardware store-style dust masks or basic surgical ones have joined the ranks of items that went from unexceptional to hard-to-find commodities (toilet paper, canned beans, dumbbells).

The masks that large fashion brands and luxury goods manufacturers — Prada, LVMH (owner of Louis Vuitton and Dior), Kering (owner of Balenciaga and Saint Laurent), and even Lamborghini — are sewing are reserved for the medical community and, so far, for European relief efforts. Ralph Lauren, New Balance, and smaller brands such as Christian Siriano, Eileen Fisher and Brandon Maxwell are helping out stateside.