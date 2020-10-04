Business Put the brakes on new policy, pleads car industry The South African Automotive Master Plan is due to come into force in January 2021 BL PREMIUM

Less than three months before the launch of a new motor industry policy, vehicle and components manufacturers have again asked the government to delay implementation.

After months in survival mode, the industry is in no shape to suddenly follow new rules, they say. Though the overall shape of the new strategy has been known for two years, the industry is still waiting for the government to provide the fine print that will actually make it work.