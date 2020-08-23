Where there’s a will there’s a smart way to avoid problems
23 August 2020 - 00:05
SmartWill, a fledgling online will platform launched by CliqTech just over 15 months ago, has experienced a dramatic increase in activity as people become more concerned about mortality and the status of their estates amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's always been pretty good, but since April this year it's been crazy. At one stage our activity over April and May was 300% more, compared to the same period last year," says CliqTech CEO Zale Hechter.
