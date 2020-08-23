Stock surge takes Apple to US valuation record
It took Apple 38 years to reach its first $1-trillion in value, but the next trillion took only two years
23 August 2020 - 00:09
Apple made Wall Street history this week when its 2020 stock surge pushed its market value over $2-trillion (about R34.5-trillion), the first time a US company has surpassed that level.
It took Apple 38 years to reach its first $1-trillion in value, but the next trillion took only two years after the company rapidly expanded its hardware ecosystem with more iPhones and new Apple Watches and AirPods, launched digital services and leveraged its base of 1.5-billion devices to generate more recurring revenue.
