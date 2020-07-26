Business Wozniak sues YouTube for ‘hosting’ bitcoin scam Scammers used images and video of Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, to convince YouTube users that he was hosting a live giveaway BL PREMIUM

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says YouTube has for months allowed scammers to use his name and likeness as part of a phony bitcoin giveaway similar to the one that was quickly extinguished by Twitter last week.

Scammers used images and video of Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, to convince YouTube users that he was hosting a live giveaway and anyone who sent him bitcoins would get double the number back, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in state court in San Mateo County, California.